Varaha Jayanti is an annual celebration that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu's third incarnation, the Varaha. According to Hindu mythology, during the Satya Yuga, Lord Vishnu took the form of Varaha to rescue Mother Earth, also known by the name Bhudevi, from the depths of the cosmic ocean where she had been submerged by the demon Hiranyaksha. The Varaha avatar represents the victory of good over evil and the restoration of cosmic order. This year, Varaha Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, August 25, 2025. Varaha Jayanti 2025 is a day of devotion and reverence, celebrating Lord Vishnu’s third incarnation, who rescued the Earth from the demon Hiranyaksha. Devotees perform special puja, offer prayers, and recite sacred texts to seek blessings for protection, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Read on to know the exact date, timings, and traditional rituals of this auspicious day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 12:34 on August 25, 2025 and will end at 13:54 on August 26, 2025. In this article, let's know more about Varaha Jayanti 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to the Varaha avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Varaha Jayanti 2025 Date

Varaha Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, August 25, 2025.

Varaha Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Varaha Jayanti Muhurat starts at 13:56 and will end at 16:27 pm.

The shubh muhurat will last for 2 hours and 31 minutes.

The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 12:34 on August 25, 2025, and will end at 13:54 on August 26, 2025.

Varaha Jayanti Rituals

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They observe a fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion

On this auspicious day, devotees perform special pujas and rituals in Lord Vishnu temples across India, especially in temples dedicated to the Varaha form.

The worship typically includes recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama, offering of tulsi leaves, flowers, and sweets, and the chanting of Varaha Stotra

. Devotees also observe fasts and engage in spiritual practices to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for protection, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment.

Varaha Jayanti Significance

Varaha Jayanti holds great significance for Hindus across India, especially for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. In the Varaha incarnation, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a boar. As per popular legends, once, a demon named Hiranyaksha took charge of the Earth and hid it in Rasatala Loka. At that time, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the form of Varaha and killed Hiranyaksha. The Varaha incarnation is also known as Varaha Avatara or Varahavatara.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

