Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day that is dedicated to Lord Ganpati, the remover of obstacles. Devotees with great devotion mark the occasion. Vibhuvana Sankashti is one of the 13 Sankashtahara Chauth Vrats. Each month, a different form of Ganesha is worshipped along with different Peetha. It is believed that devotees who observe fast on this day get rid of all the hurdles in life. This year, Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on Friday, August 4. ‘Sankat’ or ‘Sankashta’ means problems, and ‘hara means the destroyer. Vighnaraja or Vignaharta means the one who controls obstacles or hurdles. Hence, devotees observe a fast and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha to eliminate obstacles in their lives. As Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the auspicious day. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date and Time

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, August 4.

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin on August 4 at 12:45 pm and end on August 5 at 9:39 am.

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:33 PM

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. People widely worship Ganesha as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, traditionally invoked by Hindus at the beginning of any new venture. Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi is observed with fervour where devotees worship Lord Ganesha to seek wisdom and remove obstacles. In Sanskrit, ‘Sankashti’ means deliverance and hence, Lord Ganesha shall remove anything that troubles a devotee if they worship Lord Ganesha on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2023 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).