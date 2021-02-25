Lord Vishwakarma is considered the creator of the world. Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated every year on the date of Kanya Sankranti and Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped on this day. It is said that worshipping workplaces lead to profit in business as well as an increase in wealth. This year, Vishwakarma Jayanti is being celebrated on Shukla Trayodashi Tithi i.e. 25th February of Magh month. On this day, you can share Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021 wishes, Vishwakarma Jayanti wishes in Hindi, Vishwakarma Jayanti wishes images, Vishwakarma Jayanti wishes in English, Vishwakarma Jayanti wishes 2021, Vishwakarma Jayanti wishes SMS, Vishwakarma Jayati wishes in Bengali, Vishwakarma Jayanti images HD, Vishwakarma Jayanti images download and Vishwakarma Jayanti images 2021.

According to mythology, it is said that Lord Vishwakarma created this universe on the orders of Lord Brahma. Lord Vishwakarma is believed to have created Swarga Loka, Dwarka, Indrapuri, Hastinapur, Jagannathpuri, Lanka, the trident of Lord Shiva, the coil of Karna, Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Vishnu and this universe. Not only this, Lord Vishwakarma is also called the son of Vastu Dev. On this day, people send Vishwakarma Jayanti messages wishing the observance. As the observance approaches, we have compiled a list of WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF Images and SMS to wish on the festival.

Like every year, Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021 sees a grand celebration on the day. Worshippers who are in search of Lord Vishwakarma images or Vishwakarma Puja wallpapers in HD for free download or share it along with Happy Biswakarma Puja 2021 photo greetings, we present to a vast collection of images, WhatsApp messages, wishes, and more. Scroll down to Vishwakarma Jayanti images and wallpapers in HD and text messages.

Vishwakarma Jayanti Wishes: May the Auspicious Festival of Lord Vishwakarma Bring You Creativity, Prosperity, Wisdom, Happiness, Success, and Joy. May You Enjoy This Festival With Your Loved Ones With High Spirits.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Creator of Machine and Tools Is Known to All, Let's Pray & Say Loudly "Shri Shri Vishwakarma Baba Ki Jai". Wish You a Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2018.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Adbhut Sakal Shrusti Karta, Satyaa Gnaan Shruti Jaag Heet Dharta, Atul Tej Tumharo Jag Maahi, Koi Vishwaa Maahi Janatt Nahi. Happy Vishwakarma Pooja 2018.

According to the Puranas, Vishwakarma ji has built all the capitals in ancient times. Satyuga's' Swarga Loka ', Treta Yuga's' Lanka', Dwapar's' Dwarka 'Hastinapur' and Indraprastha etc. are all composed by Vishwakarma ji. It is also said about the creation of 'Sudamapuri' that its creator was Vishwakarma ji. The construction of the "Jagannath" temple in Jagannath Puri, the construction of Pushpaka Vimana, the construction of palaces of all the gods, the coil of Karna, the Sudarshan Chakra of Vishnu, the trident of Lord Shankar, etc. are also believed to have been constructed by Vishwakarma.

