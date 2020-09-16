Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Details: The observance of Vishwakarma Jayanti is considered to be very auspicious for the people of the Hindu community. It is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Vishwakarma. People observe Vishwakarma Puja on this day in honour of Lord Vishwakarma, who is said to be the creator of the world and many divine weapons for Gods. There are a lot of things one needs to know about Vishwakarma Jayanti. If you are looking for more details about Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 – its date, puja timings, rituals (puja vidhi), significance, and more, then you have arrived at the right place. We, at LatestLY, bring you all the important information, which will help you in observing a religious and dutiful Vishwakarma Jayanti.

When Will Be Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Celebrated?

The festive event of Vishwakarma Jayanti is observed on the last day of the Bhado/Bhadrapada month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Or one can say, it falls on Kanya Sankranti, also popularly known as Kanya Sankramanam, which usually falls between 16-19 September as per the Gregorian calendar. September 17 is mostly celebrated as Vishwakarma Puja. However, this year, Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated on September 16, i.e. Wednesday in some parts of the country as Kanya Sankranti is falling on this date. Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes in Hindi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send in Honour of The Divine Creator.

What are The Puja Timings of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020?

1. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 date – September 16, i.e. Wednesday

2. Sunrise – 7:14 AM

3. Sunset – 6:25 PM

4. Kanya Sankranti Moment – 7:14 PM to 7.23 PM

What Are the Rituals (Puja Vidhi) to Follow on Vishwakarma Jayanti?

Devotees do a lot of things on the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti. They decorate their houses, workplaces, and they worship Lord Vishwakarma religiously. They even worship their tools, with which they work/operate.

Shops, factories, offices are decorated with flowers, and even pandals are made, where the idol of Lord Vishwakarma is decorated with fresh flowers, fruits, and other puja essentials. The atmosphere is too festive.

There are several pujas held in high regards of Lord Vishwakarma. People are then given prasad. At workplaces, there’s a buffet lunch/dinner too, where workers and owners enjoy the meals together.

What Is The Significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti?

The occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti is also celebrated as ‘Biswakarma Puja’ in many states such as Orissa, Tripura, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The day of Vishwakarma Jayanti is considered to be very auspicious for all the craftsmen, engineers, mechanics, artisans, industrial workers, employees etc. It is said that people who follow all the duties religiously and worship Lord Vishwakarma dutifully, they are blessed with success and prosperity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).