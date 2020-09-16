Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020! Today marks a very important observance which respects Hindu God Lord Vishwakarma. It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma is the creator of the world. Rig Veda mentions him as the divine architect and Vishwakarma Puja is an important day marked in his honour. On this day, other than seeking blessings of goodwill from the Lord, people send across photos of Lord Vishwakarma along with greetings and messages. Marked in the North Indian states, there are specific searches for Vishwakarma Puja wishes and messages in Hindi. So to make it easier for you, we have got a collection of Happy Vishwakarma messages, images, greetings and quotes for free download. You can use these photos to pass on your wishes on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

Vishwakarma Puja is marked with much fanfare in the states of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. Lord Vishwakarma is said to be the one who built the holy city of Dwarka and also created many weapons for Gods. This day is marked mostly by factory workers, architects, laborers, craftsmen, and mechanics. They worship Him and seek blessings of better skills and creativity. Special pujas are observed in various offices and industrial factories. On this day, we also bring you Vishwakarma Puja messages and wishes in Hindi. You can use them as text messages or greetings and images over WhatsApp and other social media. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Messages to Wish on The Festival Day.

Message Reads: विश्वकर्मा की ज्योति से नूर मिलता है, सबके दिलों को सुरूर मिलता है, जो भी नाम लेता है विश्वकर्मा जी का, उसे कुछ न कुछ ज़रूर मिलता है. विश्वकर्मा पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

Message Reads: Aap Sabhi Ko Vishwakarma Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein

Message Reads: हर दुखियारे की विपदा दूर करो, हे विश्वकर्मा देवता तुम सबके दुख हरो, ध्यान धर कर प्रभु का, सकल सिद्धि मिले, मन से दुविधा दूर हो, अपार शक्ति मिले. विश्वकर्मा पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

Message Reads: Tum Ho Vishwa Ke Palankarta, Humare Ho Tum Dukhharta, Har Pal Naam Tumhara Japte Hum, Har Mushkil Ko Dur Karte Tum, Vishwakarma Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

Message Reads: Mile Sahara Jab Aapka Hume, Har Gham Zindagi Se Ho Jaye Dur, Hamesha Rahe Hum Aapke Bhakt, Rahe Aapke Chehre Pe Nur. Vishwakarma Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

Vishwakarma Puja WhatsApp Stickers

Nowadays, every festival has special sticker packs. All you have to do is search for right stickers. You can check the Play Store for Vishwakarma stickers and find a collection of apps. Click here for some apps and send your wishes on a click. On this day, people also worship electronic devices, tools and do not use them. They wish for success in their respective fields and take this day off. It is considered to be a very auspicious observance. We hope our collection of Vishwakarma images with greetings and messages help you to send your wishes for the day.

