Vishwakarma Puja 2025, dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and creator of the universe, will be celebrated with devotion in homes, offices, and factories across India. On this auspicious day, devotees worship their tools, machines, vehicles, and workplaces, seeking prosperity, innovation, and safety in their professional lives. As the festival also brings communities together, exchanging invitation cards for Vishwakarma Puja has become a thoughtful way to invite friends, family, and colleagues to rituals, gatherings, and workplace celebrations. By using Vishwakarma Puja 2025 invitation card templates, families and organisations can share devotion and festive joy in a visually appealing way. Personalised cards not only make invitations memorable but also serve as a symbolic gesture of invoking Lord Vishwakarma’s blessings. Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date in India: Know Rituals, Significance and Celebrations of the Festival Day Dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the Divine Craftsman.

With digital creativity at its peak, Vishwakarma Puja invitation card templates are widely available in elegant and customizable formats. These templates often feature sacred symbols like Lord Vishwakarma’s idol, tools, gears, and divine elements set against festive backdrops. From minimalist modern designs to traditional motifs in bright hues of saffron, yellow, and red, such cards provide a unique way to reflect both spirituality and personalisation. Adding customised details like puja timings, venue, and heartfelt messages also makes the invitation more engaging. Whether sent digitally through WhatsApp and email or printed for physical distribution, these cards add warmth and respect to the festival’s observance, making them a perfect blend of tradition and modern celebration. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Sample Invitation Text

With devotion in our hearts, we invite you and your family to join us in celebrating Vishwakarma Puja and seeking the divine blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.

📅 Date: 17 September 2025

🕙 Time: 10:00 AM onwards

📍 Venue: [Your Address]

Let us come together for prayers, rituals, and festive joy.

🙏✨ You are cordially invited ✨🙏

On the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja 2025, join us in offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma for prosperity, creativity, and success.

📅 Date: 17th September 2025

⏰ Time: 9:30 AM onwards

📍 Venue: [Your Venue/Company/Workshop Name]

Your presence will make the celebration more special. 🌺

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Sample Invitation Text (Company/Office Use)

Dear [Employees/Colleagues/Friends],

We are delighted to invite you to our Annual Vishwakarma Puja 2025 celebrations.

Let’s seek blessings from Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, for innovation and success in our work.

📅 Date: 17 September 2025

🕙 Puja Timing: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

📍 Venue: [Office/Factory/Workshop Address]

Kindly join us for the rituals followed by prasad distribution. 🙏✨

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Invitation Card Templates

Vishwakarma Puja Invitation Card Designs (File Image)

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Invitation Card Designs

Vishwakarma Puja Invitation Card Templates (File Image)

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers

Vishwakarma Jayanti Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Invitation Card Templates

Vishwakarma Puja Invitation Card Templates (File Image)

On this occasion, workers, artisans, engineers, and craftsmen worship their tools, machines, and instruments as a mark of respect for their profession. Many establishments remain closed to allow rituals and prayers, followed by feasts and distribution of prasad. Colourful decorations, traditional pujas, and community gatherings create a festive atmosphere, symbolising prosperity, productivity, and divine blessings for success in work and life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025.

