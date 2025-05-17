Apara Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated across India with great devotion, especially by the devotees of Lord Vishnu. The day of Apara Ekadashi Vrat falls on the Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, which usually corresponds to the month of May or June in the Gregorian calendar. Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Friday, May 23, 2025. The word ‘Apara’ means ‘limitless or ‘immeasurable’, indicating the immense spiritual merit one can gain from observing the Apara Ekadashi fast. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Ekadashi fasting is observed with great devotion by devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu. The Ekadashi fast is broken after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana (breaking the fast) within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence. According to drikpanchang, the Parana time (the fast-breaking time) will be on May 24 from 05:45 am to 08:20 am. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 19:20 pm.

Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date

Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Timings

Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Ekadashi tithi begins at 01:12 on May 23 and ends at 22:29 on May 23, 2025.

Apara Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Apara Ekadashi Vrat holds great significance as observing this Ekadashi fast is believed to cleanse one of all sins, including grave misdeeds. As per religious beliefs, it is said that devotees are blessed with prosperity and good luck and freedom from the cycle of birth and death. The greatness of Apara Ekadashi is mentioned by Lord Krishna to King Yudhisitira. Apara Ekadashi Wishes and WhatsApp Messages: Images, Greetings, Wallpapers, Lord Vishnu Photos, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate Achala Ekadashi.

Lord Krishna stated that a person observing the ekadashi vrat will be very renowned due to their meritorious deeds, and the vrat ‘gives unending fruit.’ Devotees who observe Apara Ekadashi Vrat can get rid of the gravest of sins: it pardons one who kills a Brahman, one who kills a family member.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

