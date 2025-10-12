White Sunday, also known as Lotu Tamaiti in the Samoan language, is a Christian observance that is a national holiday in Samoa, falling on the second Sunday of October. Lotu Tamait,i which means ‘Children's Service’, is a day is dedicated to honouring children and recognising their place within the church and the community. This year, White Sunday 2025 falls on Sunday, October 12. White Sunday is celebrated primarily in Samoa, Tonga, and other Pacific Island nations and is one of the most important religious and cultural events in these regions. In this article, let’s know more about White Sunday 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. Hallelujah Meaning in Christianity: Know About the Word's Significance in Worship, Songs, and Christmas Celebrations.

White Sunday 2025 Date

White Sunday 2025 falls on Sunday, October 12.

White Sunday 2025 History

As per historical records, some believe White Sunday to be a Christian adaptation of an indigenous celebration of harvesting seasons, while some say that it coincides with a family celebration that became widespread in the 1920s in commemoration of Samoans who succumbed to the influenza epidemic of 1919. This epidemic, through the ambivalence of the New Zealand colonial administration, took the lives of a fifth to a quarter of the Samoan population, of which many of them were children. Hence, White Sunday is a time to come together with families to recite something together and remember the souls.

White Sunday was brought to Samoa in the nineteenth century by the London Missionary Society (LMS). During the International Sunday School Conference held in Rome in February 1909, it was decided to make the third Sunday of October the International Children's Sunday, and so the Samoan White Sunday was changed from June to the third Sunday of October. Later, this day was changed to the second Sunday of October.

White Sunday Significance

White Sunday holds great cultural and religious importance for people in Samoa, Tonga, and other Pacific Island nations. The day serves as an excellent opportunity for parents and communities to acknowledge and celebrate childhood by hosting special programs during church services which include scriptural recitations, biblical story reenactments, and creative dance performances. On this day, children receive gifts and are allowed privileges normally reserved for elders, such as being the first to be served food at family mealtime.

White Sunday Celebrations

On White Sunday, families wear white clothing symbolising purity and joy. Samoan women and children also design their clothes with the other two colours of the Samoan flag, red and blue. Men wear white shirts with either white slacks or the traditional 'ie faitaga form of the lavalava. On this day, churches hold special services where children take the lead by reciting Bible verses, singing hymns, performing plays, and sharing messages of faith.

After church services, families gather for festive meals featuring traditional dishes and desserts. In Samoa, White Sunday is such a major event that the following Monday is observed as a public holiday, allowing families to continue the festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).