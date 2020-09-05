World Beard Day is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of September. This is a global event and people from various aspects of life and regions gather together in unison to celebrate sporting a beard. World Beard Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 5 this year. The celebration of World Beard Day is often accompanied by sharing various inspiring Beard Day quotes Happy Beard Day wishes and messages, World Beard Day 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. World Beard Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Share With Those in Love With Their Beard!

The history of World Beard Day goes back to as early as 800 A.D. The Danish Vikings in 800 A.D. had a day dedicated to celebrating bearded men. The early celebratory methods included ransacking of villages, towns or countries by large groups of bearded men who were also heavily armed. This event then was not held on a fixed date but was celebrated more than once for sure in a year. Around the globe, people are encouraged to celebrate the world beard day in their own manner to mark this day. Some opt for a family lunch or dinner or organize games where participants sport a beard.

Shaving facial hair, on World Beard Day, is considered to be an act of disrespect around the world. Another fun fact is that in southern Spain many people gather for a so-called boxing match on World Beard Day, where a bearded man and a beardless boy enter the ring. In another country Sweden and specifically it's the village of Donskborg, anyone without a beard is forced to banish in the forest for one whole day and back in town people burn the effigies of the beardless person.

Quote Reads: He Who Sacrifices His Beard for a Woman Deserves Neither.

Quote Reads: A Man Without a Beard Is Like Bread Without Crust.

Quote Reads: I Got 99 Problems. But My Beard Ain’t One.

Quote Reads: So You Don’t Like My Beard? That’s OK, I Didn’t Grow It for You.

Quote Reads: You Don’t Always Need a Plan. Sometimes You Just Need Balls and a Beard.

Quote Reads: Wake Up and Beard Awesome.

Quote Reads: With Great Beard Comes Great Responsibility!

In the internet world, people celebrating the World Beard day use the hashtag #worldbeardday and show their support. In the times of the current pandemic, World Beard Day celebrations are sure to be mostly online with the active participation of people from different continents.

