World Beard Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of September. The day is observed to appreciate the bearded looks of men across countries. Beard has always been a style statement. While different countries practice World Beard Day customs specific to their own region, shaving on this day is universally considered a big no-no. World Beard Day 2020 is on September 5, and so here we bring you some of the interesting and short messages for your bearded guy. Check out the World Beard Day 2020 short messages for boyfriend, best compliments and beard quotes to send him and appreciate his bearded look. These compliments portray the true demeanour of beard lovers and also express your obsession rightly for his bearded style.

There is no direct reference as to when World Beard Day was first celebrated, and this is why there is no fixed date for it. It is celebrated every year on the first Saturday of September. Every nation has developed its own traditions and customs for promoting and elevating the beard. The holiday is intended to showcase the beauty of the beard, while at the same time, also gives a great opportunity to all the girls to show their love for their bearded boyfriend. His looks just melt her heart, and World Beard Day 2020 is a perfect time to complement his beard. Take a look at these Beard Day 2020 messages for boyfriend that are perfect for sharing your complements to the man in your life, with an awesome beard.

Aren’t they super cool? World Beard Day is sure a great time to appreciate the look, which has always been there. While this year, the usual World Beard Day parades and events will not be happening at most parts of the world, given the pandemic, the above images and messages might just be perfect to complement the bearded look. Happy World Beard Day 2020, everyone!

