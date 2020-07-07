World Chocolate Day also referred to as International Chocolate Day is an annual observance celebrated on July 7. Chocolate is a sweet delight, loved by people across countries. And the international observance is an ode to the sweet delight known for being an instant mood lifter. On Chocolate Day, bakeries and restaurants make variants of chocolates celebrating the day. People also try making it at home. As we celebrate World Chocolate Day 2020, we bring to you some of the popular quotes on chocolates with HD Images that prove why people love it beyond boundaries. You can also share these witty and funny quotes with pictures of the dessert on Instagram. The day also highlights the variations of chocolates and how everything in the form of chocolate is easily devoured. World Chocolate Day 2020: From White Chocolate to Dark Chocolate, 6 Different Types of Chocolates to Delight Your Taste Buds!

So this World Chocolate Day, share these quotes on chocolates which prove that humans everywhere love chocolate for reasons known and unknown. Ghana in West Africa is the second-largest producer of cocoa were there an estimated 1.5 million cocoa farms. The love for chocolate is centuries old and it continues among mankind. World Chocolate Day 2020: Interesting Facts About the Sweet Delight, Loved Around the Globe!

Quotes on Chocolate Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “All You Need Is Love. But a Little Chocolate Now And Then Doesn’t Hurt.” Charles M. Schulz

Quotes on Chocolate (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “There Is Nothing Better Than a Friend, Unless It Is a Friend With Chocolate.” Linda Grayson

Quotes on Chocolates (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Chocolate Is Ground From the Beans of Happiness." Terri Guillemets

World Chocolate Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Chemically Speaking, Chocolate Really Is the World’s Perfect Food.” Michael Levine

World Chocolate Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Hot Fudge Fills Deep Needs.” Susan Isaacs

Chocolate Day is like a special tribute to mankind’s greatest culinary invention. There is no specific history which explains how World Chocolate Day came into being. Well, maybe a lot of chocolate lovers decided to designate a day for chocolate, after all, it deserves a lot. Meanwhile, you can celebrate by sharing these amazing quotes on chocolates. While some are funny and witty others are outrageously the truth. So, let's celebrate the day by biting into our favourite bar of chocolate this day. We wish you all a Happy World Chocolate Day! Eat those sweet delights and spread the love!

