To highlight the need to safeguard children exploitation as child labour across the world, the World Day Against Child Labour had been launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2002. To raise awareness about the importance of stopping child labour and to highlight the increase of child labourers, millions of people around the globe, civil society, workers, and government and employers organizations observe World Day Against Child Labour on June 12 every year.

"Child labour reinforces intergenerational poverty, threatens national economies and undercuts rights guaranteed by the Convention on the Rights of the Child," stated the ILO (International Labour Organization). "The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide - an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years" a report ahead of World Day Against Child Labour 2021 stated.

According to the Free Press Journal report, this year has been declared as the international year for the elimination of child labour from across the world. This year’s World Day Against Child Labour theme is, “Act now: end child labour!” This year, a “Week of Action” will be launched on June 12. Stakeholders from across the globe will carry out various events and activities to end child labour. To create more awareness about the importance of eliminating child labours from the world, one must share some motivational quotes, WhatsApp messages, slogans and HD images to their friends, colleagues and family members. Here we have listed out some best quotes and wishes for World Day Against Child Labour 2021. Take a look:

Say no to child labour, yes to education.

Tell your neighbour to child labour is illegal.

Child labour is child abuse. Say no to child labour.

Give the child a pencil, but not a plate to wash.

Education is their birth-right. End child labour.

Hope these quotes, WhatsApp messages, slogans and HD images will help you to create more awareness among the masses on World Day Against Child Labour 2021.

