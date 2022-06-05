World Environment Day is the annual celebration that focuses on raising awareness about how we can protect our environment and live a more sustainable and eco-friendly life. World Environment Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 5. While the planet has done a lot for us and provided for everything from the food we need to the air we breathe, various factors like industrialization, globalization, and pollution have led to the planet's constant and consistent deterioration. World Environment Day aims to help us tackle this issue at hand, combat climate change and find solutions to create a more sustainable world. As we prepare to celebrate World Environment Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this event, how to celebrate World Environment Day, World Environment Day 2022 theme and more. World Environment Day 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Encourage People To Preserve the Nature.

When is World Environment Day 2022?

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. This observance was first started in 1973 by the United Nations. World Environment Day is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

World Environment Day 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Environment Day is focused on one dedicated theme. This initiative was taken to ensure that the conversations around the environment remain uniform worldwide. World Environment Day 2022 theme is "Living sustainably in harmony with nature." This theme is sure to push us all to find innovative and feasible ways of including sustainability in our day to day practice.

The celebration of World Environment Day is essential in the current environment. A quick scan of the reports of pollution, climate change, air quality, and environmental deterioration shows a very bleak future. The only way we can change this is by taking action today. As we celebrate World Environment Day 2022, we hope you take every step you can to be more sustainable. Happy World Environment Day 2022!

