World Environment Day is celebrated to raise awareness of environmental issues. It is observed every year on June 5. As we celebrate World Environment Day 2022 on Sunday, here's a collection of World Environment Day images, Happy World Environment Day 2022 greetings, Environment Day greetings, World Environment Day HD wallpapers, SMS, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook quotes, World Environment Day GIFs, and more to celebrate the day. World Environment Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Eco Day Slogan, Objective And Significance of The Global Celebration.

World Environment Day was established in 1972 by United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment. The conference took place from 5 to 16 June and was a result of a discussion on the integration of human interactions and the environment. As you celebrate World Environment Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Mind-Boggling Facts About Nature That Will Leave You in Awe of Our Green Planet!

Every year World Environment Day is celebrated with a different theme. It was observed for the first time in 1974 with the theme of only one earth. Last year the theme for the campaign was Ecosystem Restoration. The theme for World Environment Day 2022 is again only one earth which focuses on living in harmony with nature. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. You can download World Environment Day 2022 WhatsApp stickers from Play Store.

World Environment Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Way to Have a Greener Environment Is to Save Tress! Celebrate World Environment Day by Adding Greenery to Nature to Make It Fresh and Alive.

World Environment Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Do Our Small Bit to Make World a Cleaner and Healthier Place. Happy World Environment Day.

World Environment Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Harmony With Environment Is the Need of the Hour. With Discord, We Will Soon Be Left With Nothing in Our Hands.

World Environment Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Onus of Saving Our Natural Ecosystem Is on Us and World Environment Day Is a Reminder.

World Environment Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Take The Initiative to Join Hands to Save Our Beautiful Planet As There Is No Other Place in the Universe So Beautiful, So High-Spirited and So Lively!

World Environment Day 2022 Wishes: Images, Quotes, Greetings and Sayings To Celebrate Eco Day

Happy World Environment Day 2022 GIF Greeting!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy World Environment Day. Saving the Environment Means Saving a Life.

Various events are organised on this day to create awareness of environmental issues. This year the campaign is being hosted by Sweden. In 2021, it was hosted by Pakistan. This year we will be observing the 48th World Environment Day. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy World Environment Day 2022!

