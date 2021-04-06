The international event of World Health Day is celebrated every year in April. The occasion of World Health Day is observed under the leadership of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other relevant organisations. In the times of COVID-19, it is very significant where people bring their focus on healthy living and lifestyle. The prevalent COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted several issues such as uneven working and housing conditions, limited access to medical resources, gender inequality, etc. The observance of World Health Day aims to raise awareness about safe environments, avoidable illness, and proper access to conducive health resources. There’s a lot to find out about the observance of World Health Day 2021 – its date, history, theme, significance, and more. At LatestLY, find out all you need to know about this global event, i.e. World Health Day. World Health Day 2021 Date, Theme and Significance: Know More About the Day Dedicated to Eliminating Health Inequalities.

What is the date of World Health Day 2021?

Every year, the event of World Health Day is celebrated in a grandeur manner on April 7. This year, it will fall on Wednesday. It is observed by all the member states of the United Nations (UN).

What is the history of World Health Day?

The first observance of World Health Day took place in 1950. The date commemorates the anniversary of the World Health Organisation’s formation, which took place on the same date, i.e. April 7, in the year 1948. Since then, every year, the occasion of World Health Day is observed by all the countries in the world. It will be the 71st anniversary of World Health Day this year.

What is the theme of World Health Day 2021?

The global event of World Health Day is observed on a particular theme. It focuses on the ongoing health crisis issue, usually. The theme for World Health Day 2021 is “Building a fairer, healthier world”. A look at the previous themes of World Health Day:

• 2020: Supporting Nurses and Midwives

• 2019: Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere

• 2018: Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere

• 2017: Depression: Let’s Talk

• 2016: Diabetes

What is the significance of World Health Day?

The observance of World Health Day is quite significant globally as it highlights one of the core concerns of basic human life. Given how it impacts an individual’s life and the lives of others in their surroundings, health is one of the major concerns which one should not overlook.

The motive to observe World Health Day is to bring world leaders’ attention to the inequities in the health sector and how not all sections of people have equal access to quality health services. The WHO aims to raise awareness about global health issues and implementing solutions that are readily available for all. With Covid-19 highlighting a new set of challenges globally, the observance of World Health Day is even more critical and significant.

As April 7 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very safe “World Health Day 2021”. Do share this information about World Health Day with your loved ones, friends, family, colleagues, etc. and enlighten them.

