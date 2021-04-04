April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day every year. The day was started by the World Health Organization in 1950 and its main objective is to consider global health and its associated problems. We have been of the belief for centuries that 'the first happiness is the body of the body, there is happiness in the second happiness home' and 'there is life if there is life'.

World Health Day 2021 Date & History

In order to attract the attention of a large number of people towards the importance of health, 'World Health Day' is celebrated every year on 7 April under the leadership of the World Health Organization. It is worth mentioning that World Health Assembly was organized by the World Health Organization in Geneva for the first time in the year 1948 and World Health Day was celebrated for the first time in the whole world in the year 1950. The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) is located in the city of Geneva, Switzerland. Its main objective is to keep the level of health of people around the world high.

World Health Day 2021 Theme: Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone

In recent years, countries in the Western Pacific have experienced rapid economic growth, migration and urbanization. This created opportunities for better lives for many but left others behind. The COVID-19 pandemic has undercut recent health gains, pushed more people into poverty and food insecurity, and amplified gender, social and health inequities.

Health workers around the world are engaged in serving people infected with the corona virus. Doctors and health workers are united day and night to save the lives of Corona-infected people. In honour of these health workers, on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation saluted their spirit by clapping, thali, conch and bell. World Health Day is observed every year on seven April. This day is also heartfelt respect for us health workers.

