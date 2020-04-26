World Intellectual Property Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Encourages Innovation and Creativity

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is World Intellectual Property Day 2020, today, April 26. The event, also known as IP Day, is observed to celebrate creativity and the contribution made by creators and innovators to the development of societies across the globe. It also to raise awareness on how patents, copyright, trademarks and designs impact on daily life. Every year, a new theme is decided to mark the international event. There is a lot not many people know behind the observation of World Intellectual Property Day. On the IP Day 2020, here we bring you the history, significance and this year's theme to celebrate and encourage innovation and creativity.

World Intellectual Property Day 2020 Date and Theme

World Intellectual Property Day is observed on April 26. The date was chosen because it was on this date on which the Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization entered into force in 1970. Each year, a different theme is decided. For IP Day 2020, the theme is “Innovate for Green Future.”

World Intellectual Property Day History and Significance

At the Assembly of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in September 1998, made a proposal. Following the statement, the Director-General of the National Algerian Institute for Industrial Property (INAPI) proposed on April 7, 1999, the institutionalisation of an international day for intellectual property. It was proposed with the aim of setting up, “a framework for broader mobilization and awareness, [opening up] access to the promotional aspect of innovation and [recognizing] the achievements of promoters of intellectual property throughout the world.” It was on August 9, 1999, the Chinese delegation of the WIPO proposed the adoption of the World Intellectual Property Day. Finally, in October, 1999, the General Assembly of WIPO approved the idea of declaring a particular day as a World Intellectual Day.

Every year, WIPO organises events and conferences worldwide to appreciate the innovations that helped the society. However, this year, in the light of coronavirus pandemic, and the need to keep everyone safe, WIPO will not organise any physical gatherings, but encourages the IP Day community to promote and celebrate through virtual channels.