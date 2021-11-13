Happy World Kindness Day 2021! As the name suggests, this global celebratory day promotes the importance of being kind to make this world a better place. This also includes being kind to yourself, and to the world. The purpose of this day, celebrated on November 13 of each year, is to spread awareness about about compassion. Kindness means that we help those without expecting anything in return. If we help someone who cannot give us anything later, then after that help we feel a different peace and happiness. Kindness is one such quality of man which is actually considered to be the best quality. Kindness teaches us to love one another. We all need to instill this sense of kindness in ourselves. We all should have compassion towards the poor, the destitute, the animals. We bring to you quotes of kindness messages, generosity messages, wallpapers, GIFs, WhatsApp stickers and Telegram photos to spread happiness that you can share to spread the importance of the day.

They say, in this world if you can be anything, be kind and rightly so. Being kind to everyone doesn't make you a better person every time, but your kindness will help someone in their tough times. Kindness is an effective approach and there is no definition to explain its importance to perfection. Kindness provides mental support that is much needed at least in today's time. We have for you a collection of kindness messages, generosity messages, wallpapers, GIFs, WhatsApp stickers and Telegram photos for you. Check out:

-WISHES-

Kindness is a human quality, having compassion towards others gives a person spiritual peace. It is such a gift which you cannot buy in any market of the world. Any act of kindness is appreciated, big or small. When someone is in trouble or distress, let's always be kind and help them. Any act of kindness, big or small means the world sometime because kind acts done by us can prove to be not only a boon to the recipient but also a blessing to us.

