World Milk Day is celebrated on June 1st to promote and raise awareness of milk in a healthy balanced diet. This year will mark the 21st anniversary of World Milk Day and it is the perfect time to educate people about the importance of milk in our diet and not just any old milk; With the varied types of milk in the market, it is imperative to know what kinds of mild will elevate the nutrients in our body as opposed to just raise the cholesterol levels. Considering that it is just around the corner, people have quite a few questions about this day. In this article, we will try to answer all your queries.

What Is The History of World Milk Day?

World Milk Day was introduced in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a whole globally and to celebrate the dairy industry every year on 1 June.

What is the significance of this day?

World Milk Day is an annual event celebrated by various countries to educate people about the importance of the consumption of milk. It is also a day dedicated to celebrating its significant contribution to the economic sector as it is consumed worldwide. And to educate people about the health benefits associated with milk that is rich in nutrients like calcium, protein, potassium, etc.

How Is it Celebrated?

This year due to the pandemic the celebration will be restricted to online forums raising awareness about the importance of milk in a human beings life. Several campaigns are organised by the Global Dairy Platform. They will signal the celebration an 'Enjoy Dairy Rally', held from 29 May and will culminate on 31st May.

What is the theme of World Milk Day?

This year, the theme will focus on Sustainability in the dairy sector with a focus on the environment, nutrition and socio-economics. The theme will aim to highlight the importance of dairy farming across the world.

