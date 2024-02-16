World Pangolin Day is an annual event celebrated on the third Saturday of February around the globe. This year, World Pangolin Day 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 17. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about pangolins and their conservation. Pangolins are unique mammals known for their distinctive scales and are often referred to as ‘scaly anteaters’. Unfortunately, their number has been decreasing over the years as they are also one of the most trafficked mammals in the world due to illegal wildlife trade, primarily by demand for their scales and meat in traditional Asian medicine and for their supposed culinary delicacy. As World Pangolin Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Don’t Hate Bats and Pangolins! Here’s Why We Should Know the Importance of These Animals.

World Pangolin Day 2024 Date

World Pangolin Day 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 17.

World Pangolin Day History

The first World Pangolin Day was celebrated in February 2012. The day is an opportunity for pangolin enthusiasts to join together in raising awareness about these unique mammals and their plight. Pangolin numbers are rapidly declining in Asia and Africa. The ultimate goal of this international event is to raise awareness and support for efforts to combat illegal trafficking, protect pangolin habitats, and ensure the survival of these unique creatures for future generations.

World Pangolin Day Significance

World Pangolin Day aims to educate people about the importance of pangolins in ecosystems, the threats they face, and the need for their protection. Conservation organizations, wildlife enthusiasts, researchers, and governments around the world participate in various activities such as educational events, fundraisers, social media campaigns, and community outreach to highlight the plight of pangolins and promote their conservation.

