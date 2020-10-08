World Sight Day 2020: Sight – for those who have it, don’t understand its value than those who do not have it. There are over a billion people across the world who have a partial or fully visual impairment. To address this concern, the World Health Organisation (WHO) observes World Sight Day every year. The day aims to promote awareness and bring attention to these causes of eye diseases such as vision impairment or blindness. There are several interesting things that one needs to know about World Sight Day 2020 – its date, theme, and significance. If you are looking for more information about World Sight Day, then you have arrived at the right place. Prevention of Blindness Week 2020: Eye Exercises to Improve Your Eyesight and Prevent Vision Problems.

What is the date of World Sight Day 2020?

The occasion of World Sight Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of October. Hence, this year, World Sight Day 2020 will be celebrated on October 8. The first observance of World Sight Day took place in 2000. It will be the 21st anniversary of this international event this year.

What is the theme of World Sight Day 2020?

Every year, there is a special theme observed on World Sight Day. This year, the official theme for World Sight Day is “Hope in Sight”. Here’s a look the World Sight Day themes in the last 5 years:

2019: Vision First

2018: Eye Care Everywhere

2017: Make Vision Count

2016: Stronger Together

2015: Eye care for all

What is the significance of World Sight Day 2020?

The loss of partial vision or full vision is not only a loss of sight, but it has major implications in other aspects of life as well. There are several diseases such as diabetes, trachoma, cataract, etc. which cause vision impairment. Hence, to bring focus to this critical issue, the observance of World Sight Day brings global attention to this very important cause.

There are several seminars which are hosted by many countries that enlighten people about the causes of these diseases and what can one do to prevent them, or even, contracting them. There are workshops held across the schools and educational institutions that make students aware of issues of vision impairment and other related diseases.

Observing World Sight Day is a timely reminder to all of us as to how grave the loss of sight is. It is sometimes even worse than losing a limb. Hence, one should be very careful with how they take care of their eyesight, and not strain it much. As October 8 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy World Sight Day 2020’ and hope you all continue having healthy eyesight.

