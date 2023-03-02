World Wildlife Day (WWD) is an annual observance that is commemorated on March 3. The day is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the varied forms of wild fauna and flora. World Wildlife Day also raises awareness of the multitude of benefits that their conservation provides to people. It reminds us of the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime and the human-induced reduction of species. On World Wildlife Day 2023, let’s know more about World Wildlife Day-Date, its history, and the significance of the day.

World Wildlife Day 2023 Date

World Wildlife Day 2023 will be celebrated on March 3.

World Wildlife Day 2023 Theme

World Wildlife Day will be celebrated in 2023 under the theme "Partnerships for wildlife conservation," honoring the people who are making a difference. World Wildlife Day 2022 Theme That Celebrates The Diversity of Life on The Planet.

World Wildlife Day History

World Wildlife Day was established in 2013. At its 68th session on December 20, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in its resolution UN 68/205, decided to proclaim March 3 as World Wildlife Day. The commemoration was proposed by Thailand. The day was aimed to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's wild fauna and flora. After the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES, held in Bangkok from 3 to 14 March 2013, the UNGA took note of the outcome in particular Resolution Conf. 16.1 and designated March 3 as World Wildlife Day.

World Wildlife Day Significance

World Wildlife Day reminds us of the urgent need to take collective efforts and step up the fight against wildlife crime has wide-ranging economic, environmental, and social impacts. This day is a perfect opportunity for people, especially the youth, to become aware of the importance of wildlife for our planet. They are the future leaders of wildlife conservation and they deserve a future where we humans live in harmony with the wildlife that shares the planet with us.

