World Zoonoses Day is an annual event that is observed globally on July 6. This day commemorates the day when Louis Pasteur successfully administered the first rabies vaccine to a human in the year 1885. World Zoonoses Day aims to raise awareness about zoonotic diseases, which are infections that are transmitted from animals to humans. World Zoonoses Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 6. Zoonotic diseases are illnesses caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi that can be passed from animals to humans. Hence, World Zoonoses Day aims to educate people around the world about the prevention of zoonotic diseases. What Are Zoonotic Disease? 9 Important Facts About the Diseases That Can Be Naturally Transmitted From Animals to Humans and Vice-Versa.

Zoonoses are any infectious disease that can be transmitted between animals and humans, either through direct contact between humans and infected animals, vectors such as insects or ticks, contaminated food, or even the environment. In this article, let’s know more about World Zoonoses Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. World Zoonoses Day Quotes and Slogans: Powerful Sayings That Highlight the Importance of Raising Awareness on Zoonotic Diseases.

World Zoonoses Day 2025 Date

World Zoonoses Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 6.

World Zoonoses Day Significance

World Zoonoses Day is an important global event that serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection, prevention, and control of diseases that can spread between animals and humans. Most people are unaware of zoonoses, despite the fact that they are a problem that may be more common than we imagine. This global event aims to encourage vaccination of animals, especially pets and livestock.

World Zoonoses Day encourages governments, healthcare professionals, veterinarians, and the general public to promote vaccination, hygiene, animal welfare, and public education, which are key steps in minimising the impact of these diseases on global health.

