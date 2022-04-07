Yamuna Chhath 2022 will be celebrated on April 7. This celebration marks the day that Goddess Yamuna descended on earth and is therefore often called Yamuna Jayanti. The celebration of the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna is especially grand across the Braj region, where devotees of Lord Krishna share folklores associated with Goddess Yamuna. People also share Happy Yamuna Chhath wishes, Yamuna Chhath 2022 Greetings in Hindi, Happy Yamuna Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Yamuna Chhath 2022 Date: Know Puja Timings, Significance and Celebrations Related to Yamuna Jayanti.

Yamuna Chhath is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Shashti Tithi during Chaitra Navratri. The associations of Goddess Yamuna in Hinduism are often associated with Lord Krishna. This is why the celebration of Yamuna Jayanti is also especially grand in the Braj region, especially in Vrindavan and Mathura. People often visit the banks of the Yamuna river, offer prayers and aartis and seek the blessings of Goddess Yamuna on this auspicious day.

Goddess Yamuna is believed to be the daughter of Surya God and is called Yami in early texts, who is later referred to as Kalindi. She is the twin sister of the God of Death - Yama. Goddess Yamuna's descent on earth surrounds various important mythological events. And to celebrate her birth anniversary, people are sure to share Happy Yamuna Chhath wishes, Yamuna Chhath 2022 Greetings in Hindi, Happy Yamuna Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online.

From the way Goddess Yamuna made way for a young Lord Krishan to be carried to safety by his father, Vasudev, to her later associations as the wife of Lord Krishna, there are various stories associating Goddess Yamuna with Lord Krishna. This is the reason that the celebration of Yamuna Chhath is mainly contained in the Mathura region, where devotees of Lord Krishna are in abundance. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Yamuna Jayanti 2022!

