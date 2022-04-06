Yamuna Chhath is the celebration of the day that Goddess Yamuna descended on the Earth and is widely celebrated across the Indian City of Mathura. Also known as Yamuna Jayanti, Yamuna Chhath 2022 will be celebrated on April 07. The celebration is filled with various fun festivities. Devotees often visit the banks of the Yamuna river to offer their prayers on the auspicious occasion of Yamuna Chhath. As we prepare to celebrate Yamuna Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this festival, the significance of Yamuna Chhath, Yamuna Chhath Puja Vidhi and more. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Yamuna Chhath 2022?

Yamuna Chhath is celebrated on the sixth day in the Hindu month of Chaitra. In other words, it is celebrated on the Sashti tithi during Chaitra Navratri celebrations in North India. Yamuna Chhath 2022 will be observed on April 07. The Shashthi Tithi for Yamuna Chhath 2022 Begins at 18:01 on April 06, 2022, and will go on till 20:32 on April 07, 2022.

Significance of Yamuna Chhath

Goddess Yamuna has various associations in Hinduism. Considered to be the twin child of the sun god, Goddess Yamuna is referred to as Yami in various folklores. She is the twin sister of Yama - the God of Death. There are various associations of Goddess Yamuna with Lord Krishna as well. According to folklore, after Lord Krishna's birth, his father Vasudev carried the newborn to safety across the Yamuna river. To ensure that his son is safe, he asks Goddess Yamuna to make way for him, and she paves the way for Vasudev to carry Krishna across. This is said to be the first time Goddess Yamuna saw Lord Krishna, whom she is later believed to have married. This is why Yamuna Chhath, or the celebration of the birth of Goddess Yamuna, is considered to be especially important in the Braj region.

To celebrate Yamuna Chhath, people often take a holy dip in the river, make various offerings to Goddess Yamuna and revisit folklores associated with the Goddess in Hinduism. We hope that this Yamuna Chhath fills your life with all the world's happiness, peace, and calm. Happy Yamuna Chhath 2022!

