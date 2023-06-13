Yogini Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashis in honour of Lord Vishnu. The Hindu community in India observes it with great devotion. Yogini Ekadashi falls between Nirjala Ekadashi and Devshayani Ekadashi during Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month as per the North Indian calendar and during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month according to the South Indian calendar. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

This year, Yogini Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 14. Of the total 24 Ekadashi, Yogini Ekadashi comes after Nirjala Ekadashi and Devshayani Ekadashi. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 09:28 am on June 13, 2023, and end at 08:48 am on June 14, 2023. The Parana time, when you can break the fast, will be on June 15, from 06:01 am to 08:32 am.

Yogini Ekadashi Dos and Don'ts

On the day of Yogini Ekadashi, wake up early in the morning, preferably during the Brahma Muhurat (two hours before sunrise), take a bath and wear clean clothes. Do Dhyana (meditation) followed by Sankalpa, and begin your vrat Donate food and essentials to the poor and needy Keep chanting the ‘OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' Mantra during the vrat day. Devotees can also recite the Shri Vishnu Sahasranam and other hymns dedicated to Lord. Devotees offer flowers, sweets, light incense sticks, and ghee diya for Lord Vishnu. Tulsi leaves must be bought on the previous day so one does not have to pluck them on Ekadashi. Yogini Ekadashi entails eating food that is without salt. Devotees should not eat any stimulating food from one night before the Ekadashi. Strictly avoid onion, garlic, meat, rice, wheat, lentils, and legumes Do not consume alcohol and tobacco No shaving, no cutting nails, and no day-time sleeping on Yogini Ekadashi vrat day

As per religious beliefs, devotees who observe Yogini Ekadashi fast are blessed with divine benefits. They get rid of their past and present sins and can attain goodness and positivity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).