Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated to mark Lord Ganesha's birth anniversary. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh, known as the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, is worshipped with great devotion by devotees. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, and hence, Ganesh Chaturthi day falls in the month of August or September in the English calendar. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

According to drikpanchang, Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 11:24 to 13:55 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin from 13:54 on August 26, 2025 and end at 15:44 on August 27, 2025. On the previous day, the time to avoid moon sighting is from 13:54 to 20:52, August 26. Ganeshotsav ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body after a gala street procession.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Timings

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin from 13:54 on August 26, 2025 and end at 15:44 on August 27, 2025.

Puja Muhurat is from 11:24 to 13:55 pm.

On the previous day, the time to avoid moon sighting is from 13:54 to 20:52, August 26.

Ganesh Chaturthi Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi festival holds great significance for the devotees of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Puja is preferred during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala. Madhyahna Kala is equivalent to midday according to the Hindu division of the day.

The festival begins with the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals. People offer sweets like modak, which is believed to be Ganesha’s favourite. Decorations, cultural performances, and community feasts add to the festive spirit.

