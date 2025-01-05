Dry Days 2025 in Delhi Full Calendar: With the New Year come plans for vacations, getaways, and festive celebrations all over again. But a dry day can spoil these plans. So, what exactly is a dry day? In India, dry days are observed every year on days of national, political, religious, or cultural importance. On these days, the sale and consumption of alcohol are strictly prohibited in restaurants, pubs, liquor stores, and wine shops across the country. If your holiday plans or parties include alcohol, a dry day could put a damper on your celebrations, as they often coincide with festivals or significant events. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

To avoid any last-minute disappointments, it is a good idea to check and note the dry days in advance. That way, you can plan your gatherings or events accordingly and ensure they take place without any hiccups. While days of national importance like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti are observed as dry days in India, not all dry days are observed across the country. Some are specific only to certain states, depending on the occasion being observed or celebrated.

Dry days are observed to ensure that people refrain from consuming alcohol during religious festivals, cultural events, or occasions of political importance. This helps maintain decorum and manage the public in a better way. So, what are the dry days in Delhi for 2025? Delhi will observe dry days on Republic Day, Eid-ul-Fitr, Independence Day, and more. Check the complete list for dry days 2025 in Delhi below. In addition to the below list, dry days could also be declared if there are elections or any other occasion of political significance. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

List of Dry Days 2025 in Delhi With Festival & Event Dates

Dates Days Festival/Event January 26 Sunday Republic Day February 26 Wednesday Maha Shivratri February 23 Sunday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti March 14 Friday Holi March 31 Monday Eid-ul-Fitr April 6 Sunday Ram Navami April 10 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 14 Monday Ambedkar Jayanti April 18 Friday Good Friday May 12 Monday Buddha Purnima June 7 Saturday Eid-al-Adha July 6 Sunday Muharram August 15 Friday Independence Day August 16 Saturday Janmashtami October 2 Thursday Gandhi Jayanti October 20 Monday Diwali October 20 Monday Dussehra November 5 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25 Thursday Christmas

We hope you find this list helpful. However, it may change based on decisions by the government or local authorities. Hence, it is a good idea to check the updated dry days list with the state’s excise department beforehand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2025 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).