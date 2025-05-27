The start of the month brings in a lot of curiosity among partygoers to figure out the dry days before they proceed with their social plans. Whether you are a traveller or a resident, being aware of the dry days in India in June 2025 is essential to plan your social stumbles while adhering to the rules and regulations of alcohol consumption. Dry days in India are specific dates when the sale of alcohol is banned at licensed outlets. These dry days usually coincide with national holidays, religious festivals and election days. While the sale of alcohol at wine shops, bars and restaurants is restricted, private consumption is generally allowed. In this article below, we bring you the Dry Days in June 2025 in India with festival and event dates along with a full calendar with days when alcohol sales in bars, stores and liquor stores are prohibited across the country. Dry Days in Mumbai 2025 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Restaurants, Pubs & Bars in the City.

What Is a Dry Day?

A dry day refers to a specific date when liquor sales are prohibited in a region. This typically happens during national holidays, religious events or election periods. While some dry days are specific to a certain state or city, others, like a national holiday, apply to the entire country.

June has several dry days across the country. But before comprehending the full dry day calendar, it is essential to know that rules and restrictions may change with dry days and different regions may follow other regulations. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

List of Dry Days 2025 in June With Festival and Event Dates

Dates Days Festival/ Event June 6 Friday Eid al-Adha

For those planning any gatherings or social events in June, it is essential to be mindful of these dry days to avoid any inconvenience. You can also check with local authorities or restaurants for confirmation on these specific dry day dates.

