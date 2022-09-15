People of all ages are prepared to enjoy the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations as the festive season in India gets underway. While Durga Puja, an important festival, is celebrated in West Bengal and other eastern regions, Navratri is a nine-day festival throughout the north and west of India. Both festivities last nine days, however they are celebrated in completely different ways with respect to ceremonies. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style.

Sanskrit's "nava" (nine) and "ratri" (nights) combine to form the word "navaratri," which means "nine nights" in English. The Hindu goddess Durga is the focus of this event. Nearly the entire nation observes the event, but it is particularly observed in the states of Gujarat, Bengal, Maharashtra, and some in South India. The festival, which honours the nine incarnations of Goddess Shakti/Devi, lasts ten days and nine nights. It is a significant festival that is enthusiastically observed throughout India. Here are some of the primary distinctions between Durga Puja and Navratri:

Nine days of Navratri are dedicated to celebration, and then Dussehra follows. Durga Puja, on the other hand, is observed for ten days.

The nine manifestations of Goddess Durga are worshipped throughout Navratri, which concludes with a celebration of Lord Ram's triumph over Ravana. The festival of Durga Puja honours the goddess' victory over Mahishasur.

While Bengalis indulge in a wide variety of non-vegetarian foods during Durga Puja, Navrati is a nine-day period of fasting during which followers abstain from eating eggs, pork, onions, and garlic. Durga Puja, which is observed by all Bengalis, is a time to relax, have fun, and eat traditional Bengali food.

Mahalaya, the first day of Durga Puja, marks the start of the conflict between Durga and Mahishasura. On the other side, Shailputri, the first avatar of Goddess Durga, is worshipped at the start of Navratri.

Before the idol is immersed, married ladies play the vermillion game known as Sindoor Khela, which is the culmination of Durga Puja. People greet each other a happy Vijayadashami after the idols have been immersed. Contrarily, the end of Navratri is marked by the celebration of Dussehra, which recalls the defeat of Ravan by Lord Ram. Shardiya Navratri 2022 Dates & Ghatasthapana Muhurat Time: Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Tithi and Ways To Observe This Hindu Festival in Different Parts of India.

The event symbolises the defeat of evil and the emergence of fresh, unadulterated divinity. Its principles have been respected and obeyed since the Vedic era when it was honoured as a manifestation of divinity toward the Mother Goddess Durga. The celebration is observed with great joy and zeal and includes Indian dances like the "dandiya" (a two-stick dance) and the "garba" (a rhythmic clap form). The "worship of Goddess Durga," also known as Durgotsava in the Indian state of Bengal, is known as "Durga Puja."

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

