Come fall and all you can think of is the hug-of-drink, Pumpkin Spice Latte. Yes, it may seem quite basic to many, but you know deep down that it is not even fall, if you haven't had your favourite PSL. BUT, it is 2020 and people are becoming more health-conscious these days. More and more people are opting for veganism. Dairy is being chucked from the diet, although is packed with its fair share of vital nutrients. If you are someone who is following a plant-based, dairy-free diet, you might want to check out the recipe for vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte.

It is easy actually, a tiny bit of swap can make your drink vegan without you losing out on its actual taste. You can ditch cow's milk in the latte for plant-based milk like almond milk or coconut milk. You can go ahead with whatever works for you. However, if you are looking for the OG PSL recipe,

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh almond milk

2 tbsp pumpkin puree

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

3/4-1 cup strongly brewed chai tea (or coffee)

vegan whipped cream for topping

PUMPKIN PIE SPICE MIX:

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp nutmeg

1.5 tsp cloves

3 tbsp ground cinnamon

Method:

In a small pot, combine almond milk, maple syrup, and pumpkin puree and whisk until smooth.

Over medium heat, the milk mixture until it starts to simmer.

Transfer milk mixture to a blender and add vanilla extract and pumpkin pie spice. Blend for about 1 minute until the milk is frothy.

Add the strongly brewed chai tea to a mug, then pour in the milk mixture. Stir to combine, then top with vegan whipped cream and extra cinnamon!

Doesn't it look quite easy?! You can use any version of vegan milk you prefer and also customise the recipe according to your taste. And while you enjoy your favourite PSL, we would like to wish you a very happy fall 2020 and remind you to follow the coronavirus pandemic safety measures.

