Today (November 27) is recognised as Thanksgiving—a time traditionally associated with gratitude. However, this holiday’s roots trace back to a time when compassion for animals and respect for our planet were less valued. Each year, approximately 46 million turkeys are slaughtered in the United States alone for this occasion. In India, turkey consumption is minimal, mainly in high-end establishments catering to international visitors during Christmas and, to a lesser extent, Thanksgiving. It’s worth reflecting on whether holding onto such traditions truly aligns with our evolved sense of kindness and awareness. To help end the suffering of turkeys during Thanksgiving, consider enjoying a vegan or vegetarian meal or opting for a non-turkey meat alternative. Spreading awareness about the ethical and environmental issues associated with factory farming can also make a difference. Animal welfare organisations offer ways to help, such as supporting their "Adopt a Turkey" programmes that rescue and care for turkeys while advocating against the industry's practices. National Milk Day 2025: Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the Father of White Revolution in India.

The reasons to encourage a change in this tradition are deeply concerning on a human level. It is crucial to remember the importance of compassion and kindness in our choices.

The traditional truth of our times is undeniable.

Nearly All Turkeys Are Reared in Factory Farms

Many turkeys endure lives of suffering in factory farms, where they are kept in crowded, unsanitary conditions without regard for their natural behaviours—like nesting, foraging, or perching. These conditions can harm both the birds and the workers tending to them. World Vegan Day 2025: Date, Theme, Origin, History and Significance of the Global Celebration Founded by the Vegan Society.

Turkeys Are Bred for Rapid and Painful Growth

Factory-farmed turkeys are bred for rapid growth, often resulting in deformities, heart problems, and an inability to perform basic natural behaviours such as flying or roosting. They suffer physically and emotionally, usually burdened by their enormous size.

Turkeys Are Subjected to Painful Mutilations

Disturbingly, many turkeys undergo painful procedures such as debeaking and toe-trimming without pain relief, procedures initially intended to reduce injuries caused by extreme overcrowding.

Birds are exempt from the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act.

Unlike other farm animals protected by humane laws, turkeys and other poultry are excluded from these protections, leaving their treatment largely to producers' discretion. Many are subjected to inhumane slaughter methods, where they may remain conscious during the process.

Animal agriculture is a significant contributor to our climate crisis.

Our reliance on animal agriculture also contributes heavily to climate change, accounting for at least 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Opting for plant-based diets can be one of the most effective ways individuals can help reduce this impact.

Finally, turkeys are intelligent, social, and sentient beings capable of forming meaningful relationships and expressing individual personalities. They truly deserve a life free from harm and exploitation. How can we make a heartfelt difference?

- Embrace a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle: Opt for a plant-based meal this Thanksgiving instead of turkey.

- Replace turkey with other nourishing dishes: Explore alternatives like mock chicken, soya-beef, or delicious meat-free options.

- Raise awareness: Share with friends and family about the suffering caused by turkey slaughter, factory farming, and the environmental toll.

- Support organizations that care: Contribute to groups that rescue turkeys and promote their adopt-a-turkey programs.

- Redefine traditions: Consider celebrating Thanksgiving in ways that honor compassion and kindness instead of animal sacrifice. Denim Is the Talk of the Town Again, While Cobalt Blue Is the Colour We Are About to See Everywhere.

This Thanksgiving, choose to celebrate with kindness in your heart by opting for more humane and compassionate options. You have the power to make a meaningful difference—by leaving turkeys off your plate and embracing a truly compassionate way to give thanks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2025 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).