Eat Just Inc., a maker of meat and egg substitutes will soon sell laboratory-created chicken in Singapore. It is the first time a government is allowing the sale of cultured meat. It is created from animal cells without slaughtering chickens. It will debut in Singapore under the GOOD Meat brand as a chicken bite with breading and seasoning in a single restaurant. East Just will be initially working with the local manufacturer the Food Innovation and Resource Centre to make the cultured chicken. They will also be buying pieces of equipment to expand sales to other restaurants and then grocery stores. US State is First to Define What Can Be Considered Meat.

Al Jazeera quoted Chief Executive Officer Josh Tetrick said in an interview as saying, "We want Singapore to be the focus of our manufacturing globally. They’re just really forward-thinking in building an enabling environment for this kind of work." The company said it went through 20 productions runs of cell-cultured chicken before the final product was decided. It was made in 1,200-liter bioreactors to prove the consistency of its manufacturing process. Eat Just also said no antibiotics were used in the process and that it has an "extremely low and significantly cleaner microbiological content than conventional chicken." Vegan 'Fried Chicken' Looking Like 'Cabbage' Instead of Meat Has Annoyed Meat-Lovers, Video of Vegan Dish is Going Viral With Angry Reactions.

In response to the COVID-19 induced situation, Singapore is trying to produce 30% of its own food by 2030. It recently accelerated funding for local farms. The government initiative, called "30 by 30," is to produce 30% of the country’s food supply locally by 2030. The project is spearheaded by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) as they currently import over 90% of its food. Concerns about the safety of meat from slaughterhouses that were highlighted during COVID-19 pandemic including the production and supply chain is why the government is producing alternatives. Meanwhile, Eat Just also has a plant-based egg substitute which was announced last month.

