Do you love meat, like a die-hard lover who can gorge on it regularly? Then you probably do not agree with vegan recipes or the concept at all. Veganism is a principle that excludes all forms of cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose. And it is emerging as a food lifestyle among many. Now a video of a vegan 'fried chicken' has upset food lovers, especially the meat-loving foodies. A small snippet of a fried chicken which is actually made up of soy protein has been shared on Twitter and the meat-lovers are fuming. Although it is soy it very much looks like cabbage! So imagine eating it thinking as chicken and it turning out to be cabbage, that's sheer disappointment if you absolutely do not like cabbage or soy either. Something similar is happening to this video clip as netizens dish out angry reactions to this vegan chicken. Woman Makes Maggi With Milk Instead of Water! Twitter is Disgusted With the Recipe Video (Check Viral Tweet).

Twitter user @tllvegan shared a 10-second TikTok clip of fried chicken, only it is not chicken but veggies. But it looks exactly like fried chicken until you take a closer look. It is apparently from a vegan delivery joint called Chickenish in London. The snippet was shared by another user and it garnerned close to 2 million views as non-vegetarians fume at this concept of making vegan food look like chicken in the first place. The video has gone viral and the user confirmed that it is not cabbage, but soy protein. It reminds us of one time when KFC sold chicken burger instead of vegan burger and had to apologise to their customers.

Check The Video of Vegan Fried Chicken Here:

It kicked off on my TikTok today. There’s a *lot* of people crying themselves to sleep tonight over this vegan chicken 😂 pic.twitter.com/omcAbOGqI1 — The Little London Vegan (@tllvegan) November 5, 2020

Here's The Viral Video:

The video has 10,000 likes and 9,000 retweets but not all reactions are in favour of the idea. Check some reactions here:

Why are vegans obsessed with making vegan meals look like meat? It seems counter productive — Cocoa goddess (@Cocoahontas1) November 8, 2020

Why make it look like meat? That's just dumb. — Reality Check, Mic...One Two... (@pgs_twips) November 8, 2020

Could you imagine the rage in your heart after biting into a chicken wing that turns out to be cabbage? https://t.co/KD2JWjlw3w — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) November 8, 2020

can you imagine biting into chicken for it to be cabbage i think i’d fight everyone https://t.co/FxLIzDcGlA — cloo (@lesbenoist) November 8, 2020

If I bite into chicken and find cabbage, someone is gonna die https://t.co/9jSZKMgnN0 — 𓃰 (@monicabrancon) November 8, 2020

You know how mad I would be biting into some fried cabbage thinking it’s chicken https://t.co/fYpHPEpBlm — Nazhier💋 (@NazhierSmith) November 8, 2020

So many meat-lovers seemed to be upset with the whole idea of making the vegan food look like non-veg food. While many others enquired about the recipe and mentioned they would like to try it at home. What do you think? Well, if you are a meat-lover then we already know your opinion.

