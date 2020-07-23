As places around the world are still in lockdown, many people continue to indulge in cooking and baking different recipes. From posting about baking fails to take part in viral TikTok food trends, we saw a lot of it in the early months of quarantine and lockdown. Now, seems like a lot of people are cooking monkey bread suddenly. Don't be startled if you haven't heard of it before. Monkey bread is a sweet and soft pull-apart bread which can go as a breakfast item or even a dessert. If you are wondering how to make it, don't worry we have got you a simple recipe with video of it.

A baking trend that we saw blowing up in the last few months is making banana bread. During this stay at home period, we are sure even you must have picked up on some dishes and tried to make something new. Now we do not know if Monkey Bread is the next trend but we cannot help but notice people posting pictures of them cooking this sweet bread. So we have got you a nice and easy recipe of how you too can make the monkey bread at home. Dalgona Coffee, Bread Garden and Pancake Cereal, How TikTok is Serving a Platter of One Yummy Food Trend at a Time (Watch Viral Videos).

Check Some Pics of Monkey Bread Shared by Netizens:

Some cinnamon raisin Sourdough monkey bread pic.twitter.com/ydZZ0EjljM — Dan Goulet 🏳️‍🌈 🍞🥖🥐🥨 (@DabGooLay) July 23, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Burns (@pburns81) on Jul 21, 2020 at 5:28pm PDT

Here’s Another Picture Of My Monkey Bread From Last Month And It Still Looks So Delicious!!! 😋😋😋🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/hxnj9sJqgF — Paranormal Camrine (@camrine1997) July 19, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎂 Pastry Princess 🎂 (@pastryprincess101) on Jul 21, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Now if the pictures have made you hungry and want to try it out. Don't worry as we have got you a recipe of this sweet bread.

Watch Easy Recipe of Monkey Bread:

The most important bit of this recipe is to have a circular pan in which you can set the bread dough so that it can be pulled apart. You can add on cream to it if you like or even chocolate sauce. It can be made with biscuit flour too. So if you have got the ingredients you can try it out this weekend. Don't forget to share the pictures of your creation.

