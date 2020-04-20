How to Bake Banana Bread at Home? Step-by-Step Recipe to Make This Moist Bread Variety Trending During Quarantine (Watch Video)

Banana Bread (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Banana bread is a moist sweet bread which looks like a cake. It is made from mashed bananas and is known for its easy recipe which is made with a limited number of ingredients. Along with being delicious, it is nutritious too. As Coronavirus lockdown continues, people are increasingly looking for making I their own food, especially baking. And banana bread seems to have caught the fancy a lot of netizens. Also on social media platforms, there is a sudden rise of people baking and cooking making the rest also following their footsteps. As people in quarantine are increasingly looking to try new items, we bring to you a step-by-step guide on making banana bread at home. How to Make Cheesy Potato Casserole Easily at Home? Step-By-Step Guide To Make This Easter Side Dish Like a Pro!

The ingredients need to make the banana cake are four banana, two cups of flour, vanilla essence, baking powder, two eggs and a half cup of sugar. Also, make and keep separately, a paste of cashew, raisins, almonds or cinnamon.

Step by Step on How to Make Banana Cake

Preheat an oven to 180 degree Celsius

Mash the bananas until it becomes a thick paste.

Add sugar and eggs and beat it with a fork.

Add flour to the mix and stir well.

Pour the batter into a pan and bake it for a period of 40 minutes to 1 hour.

Bring the bread out and insert a toothpick in it to see if the batter is still sticking. If the pick comes out clean, the bread is ready.

Easy Banana Bread Recipe at Home:

While in quarantine showoff your cooking skills and surprise your family. Also, did we tell you National Banana Bread Day is on February 23, in case, you plan to celebrate. Happy Baking!