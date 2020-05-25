Paneer Health Benefits: Here are Different Cottage Cheese Recipes to Prepare at Home (Watch Videos)

Paneer Health Benefits (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is a struggle to find foods which can fulfil your nutritional requirement. While some ignore the health aspect and choose to eat food which contains empty calories, others choose to stay fit by depending upon supplements. Paneer is one healthy food that is easily available and highly nutritious. Paneer, also known as cottage cheese in English, is a superfood for Lacto-vegetarians. Let's take a look at the health benefits of paneer and also check out different delicious cottage cheese recipes. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Cottage Cheese or Paneer to Lose Weight.

Health Benefits of Paneer

1. Paneer is a good source of protein, especially casein, if prepared from cow's milk.

2. Cottage cheese is also rich in calcium, which can strengthen the bones.

3. The high protein content of paneer slows down the release of sugar into the blood. Also, the magnesium in cottage cheese keeps a check on the blood sugar level.

4. Paneer consists of potassium, which can reduce blood pressure and, thereby, improves heart health.

5. Cottage cheese has a decent amount of phosphorous which helps in smooth digestion.

Different Paneer Recipes to Try at Home

1. Paneer Mutter

2. Paneer Kolhapuri

3. Paneer Pulao

4. Paneer Tikka

5. Paneer Do Pyaza

It is advised to go for low-fat paneer for good health and while preparing cottage cheese dishes, try not to add too much salt. Needless to say, always eat as per your total calorie requirement and do not eat paneer in excess as it can lead to weight gain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)