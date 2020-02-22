Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Cottage Cheese or Paneer to Lose Weight

Cottage Cheese (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Weight loss doesn't mean starving yourself or eating less food. In order to lose weight, one should adopt a smart strategy and proper guidelines to achieve the desired result. Of course, the energy intake should be less than the expenditure for weight loss, but what you eat should boost your metabolic rate, fat-burning process. Having said that, let us speak about cottage cheese, also known as paneer in Hindi which can help you lose weight. Palak Paneer for Good Health? 5 Reasons Why Should Eat This Delicious Indian Dish for Weight Loss and Better Digestion.

Cottage cheese is a dairy product which is high in protein and low in carbohydrates. The protein-rich food plays an important role during the weight loss process as it preserves the lean muscle of the body which aids in burning more calories. For better result, low-fat cottage cheese should be used. According to the report of the United States Department of Agriculture, one cup of low-fat cottage cheese contains 160 calories, which comprise of 22 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates and 199 mg calcium. Now let us see how paneer helps in weight loss. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Yoghurt to Lose Weight.

Cottage Cheese For Weight Loss

Cottage cheese is low in carbohydrates and at the same time high in protein which is important for weight loss. Inducing the body with 20 to 25 g of protein in a single meal can reduce appetite and can, thereby, help avoid overeating. According to a study published in Obesity Research in September, 2012, a reduced-calorie diet rich in dairy foods like cottage cheese may help you lose more weight and excess body fat. Cottage cheese is rich in calcium, which not only is good for bones but also expedites the weight loss process. A study presented at the Obesity Society Meeting of 2007, stated that calcium and protein-rich food combined together have proven to increase metabolic rate and enhance bowel movement.

Cottage cheese or paneer should be eaten in the grilled form with coriander chutney to derive full nutrient. Apart from that, healthy dishes like palak paneer can also be eaten for a healthy lunch, which will not only satisfy your taste bud but also help in weight loss. However, for weight loss, the most important thing is following a standard diet given by your dietician along with some regular physical exercise.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)