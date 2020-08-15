National Lemon Meringue Pie Day 2020 is celebrated on August 15. This day gives pie lovers an opportunity to enjoy it in a different way by adding the tangy, citrusy lemon to it. Lemon meringue pie is one of the most popular pies in Great Britain and the United States of America. This sweet delicacy has a crispy golden crust, tangy custard centre and fluffy meringue topping. On the occasion of National Lemon Meringue Pie Day 2020, we will share with you a simple homemade recipe of this unique dessert with lemon custard filling and a fluffy meringue topping which you can enjoy by staying indoor. From Vegan Mango Cheesecake to Banana Cream-Pie Parfaits, No-Bake Sweet Treats You Will Love.

Lemon meringue pie has been enjoyed since Medieval times, but the art of the actual meringue was perfected in the 17th century. This dessert is said to have originated in Victorian England where it was sometimes known as Lemon Chester pudding. In this dessert, tart lemon curd and delicate meringue sing together in this deliciously bright pie. On National Lemon Meringue Pie Day 2020, it is better to avoid going outdoor to buy this pie considering the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, you could try and make lemon meringue pie recipe at home and enjoy the same with your loved ones. The best trick to prepare a perfect lemon meringue pie is to properly beat the egg white. When making a lemon meringue pie, the crust should be prepared by shortbread pastry, while the pie should be filed with lemon curd.

Lemon Meringue Pie Recipe

Preparing lemon meringue pie at home is definitely not a very difficult task. In fact, meringue is versatile, you can give your own twist and taste to the dessert. On National Lemon Meringue Pie Day 2020, come up with your own creative recipe and share the same on social media to become part of this yummy day celebration.

