Summer Dessert Recipes: From Vegan Mango Cheesecake to Banana Cream-Pie Parfaits, No-Bake Sweet Treats You Will Love!

When the heat is so intensifying, it may be too much even to consider baking and spending heaps of time in the kitchen. But that should not stop you from satisfying your sweet tooth. From cheesecake to parfaits, there are tons of no-bake dessert options where you do not have to turn your oven on. And guess, what? All of these treats are equally yummy. Keep reading to enjoy the best recipes and ice-cold treats all summer long.

Vegan Mango Cheesecake

Boil some cashews until they become super soft. Next, combine almonds, dates, and a pinch of salt in a blender or a food processor. Blend the nuts and dates until they are finely chopped. Next, line a deep-bottomed pan with parchment paper and empty and press the almond-date mixture into the pan. You can use a spatula to press the mixture down. Next, add whipped cream, cashews, sugar, lemon zest and juice in a blender and blend until it is smooth. Pour on top of the crust. Now leave the pan in the freezer for four to five hours and top it with fresh mango.

Peanut Butter Fudge

Bring unsalted butter, sugar, and milk to a boil in a saucepan. Boil while stirring continuously and remove from heat. Then stir in grounded peanut and vanilla essence. Stir until smooth and quickly pour into a deep pan lined with aluminium. Refrigerate until set and then cut into squares.

Bananna Cream-Pie Parfaits

In a large pot, whisk egg yolks and cornstarch. Add the brown sugar, coconut milk, and salt and bring the mixture to a boil. Stir continuously, until the mixture is creamy. Remove from the heat and stir in vanilla and butter. Transfer to a bowl and let cool completely. Next, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, mix cracker crumbs, coconut, melted butter, and honey. Spread it on a baking sheet and bake for ten minutes. Now whip the cream and add in some honey. Now layer the crust, bananas, pudding, and about one tablespoon whipped cream in a glass or a bowl. Chill for 30 minutes and serve.

Another easy no-bake recipe is the peanut bar. Just place chocolate-crispies on the bottom, peanut butter in the middle, and chocolate chip on the top and freeze. The outcome is heavenly!