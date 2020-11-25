National Parfait Day 2020 is annually celebrated on November 25 to celebrate this delicious frozen dessert. On this day various parfait delicacies should be enjoyed. This versatile dish serves up sweet or healthy in layers of goodness. Parfait is usually served in a specially styled glass, a parfait presents ingredients in appealing layers. Parfait is a French word that literally means “perfect” was originally used to describe a kind of frozen dessert beginning in 1894. In the United States, most restaurants and ice cream shops serve parfaits in the traditional French style. On the occasion of National Parfait Day 2020, we will share with you five healthy recipes of this delicious frozen dessert which you could enjoy guilt-free. What is The Difference Between Ice Cream and Gelato? Know How These Two Frozen Treats Differ From Each Other.

The most obvious way to celebrate Parfait Day is by making or eating a parfait. You can also host a parfait party, considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it is better to stay indoors to enjoy this day. The history of Parfait Day 2020 dates back to 1894 when parfait was used to describe a type of dessert. Apart from this, no other information can be sourced for the celebration of National Parfait Day. You can enjoy parfait for breakfast or for lunch. Now let us check out some healthy parfait recipes below.

5 Healthy Parfait Recipes

1. Lemon-Honey Parfaits

2. Yoghurt Banana Sundae

3. Peach-Blueberry Parfaits

4. Strawberry Yoghurt Parfait

5. Cottage Cheese Parfait

On National Parfait Day 2020, you can enjoy above-mentioned parfait without worrying much about health as they are nutrient-dense, however, should be eaten in moderation. Share pictures of your parfait recipe to become part of this yummy day celebration.

