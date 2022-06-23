National Pink Day is observed every year on June 23 to celebrate the meaning, history and beauty of the pink colour. National Pink Day celebrates all aspects of the colour pink. From being a subject of recent pop culture to interesting facts about the delightful shade, this day celebrates all things pink. As you celebrate National Pink Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of 5 pink dishes that you must try on this day.

Rhubarb Upside Down Cake

This cake has such a bounty of colours and textures. It is a fresh delicious dessert when rhubarb is in season. The lemon zest and sour cream add a tangy component to the sweet batter.

Kashmiri Pink Tea

Tea is a stress buster for many. It can be had at any time of the day or even during short office breaks. Kashmiri Pink Tea is also known as Gulabi Chai is a unique variation given to a normal cup of tea which not just levels up the flavour but also its presentation.

Rose Milk Pudding

A delicious and refreshing rose milk pudding is all you need to enjoy the National Pink Day. The aroma and taste of rose in milk is something everyone loves during the summer season.

Rose Jamun

Till now we all have heard of Gulab Jamun which doesn’t really have the colour of gulab. But this amazing recipe will help you make the perfect Pink Paneer Jamun as you are all set to celebrate National Pink Day 2022.

Pink Macarons

Macarons are crunchy biscuits with a soft filling inside. These raspberry macarons are easy, sweet and delicious for celebrating National Pink Day. Though they can be made with any filling and any colour, but considering the theme of the day, it's time we celebrate with some pink macarons.

National Pink Day celebrates the colour pink in all of its beautiful aspects. Here are some amazing recipes for all the foodies to celebrate National Pink Day 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).