New Delhi, January 15: As the national capital prepares for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence has issued a final reminder regarding the mandatory security protocols for all attendees. To gain entry to Kartavya Path for the grand Republic Day parade on January 26, or the upcoming Full Dress Rehearsals, spectators must carry the original physical copy of the government-issued photo identity card used during the ticket booking process. Security personnel have clarified that digital copies on mobile phones or photocopies will not be accepted at the high-security enclosures, and any discrepancy between the ticket and the ID will result in denied entry.

List of Approved Identity Documents for Republic Day Parade

To ensure a seamless verification process at the multiple security tiers, the government has authorised a specific list of photo identity proofs. Republic Day Parade 2026 FAQs: When and Where To Buy Tickets? What Are the Event Timings and Venue? Your Key Questions Answered.

Every attendee, including those with complimentary rehearsal passes, must carry one of the following:

Aadhaar Card: The most widely used and preferred document for verification.

Voter ID Card: A valid Election Commission of India photo identity card.

Driving License: An original permanent driving license.

PAN Card: A valid Permanent Account Number card with a clear photograph.

Passport: Particularly useful for international guests or those without local IDs.

Government ID: Any photo identity card issued by Central or State Government departments, or Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Matching the ID with the Ticket

One of the most critical rules for the 2026 Republic Day parade is the "Same ID" policy. The Ministry of Defence's official booking portal, Aamantran, requires the input of a specific ID number during the purchase. Security officials will cross-check the ticket’s QR code against the physical ID you present at the gate. If you booked tickets for family members or companions, each individual must carry their own original ID that matches the details mentioned on their respective tickets.

Entry Protocols for Children and Seniors

Special guidelines have been released for specific age groups to manage the expected crowds of over 70,000 people:

Children: While children below the age of five are generally not permitted in certain enclosures for safety reasons, those above the age limit must have their own tickets and a valid school ID or Aadhaar card.

Digital Tickets: While the ID must be physical, the ticket itself can be shown as a printout or as an e-ticket on your smartphone. However, officials recommend a physical printout to avoid delays in case of mobile network congestion or battery issues. Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where and How To Watch Live Telecast of 77th Republic Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path.

Security and List of Prohibited Items at Parade

Apart from identity verification, visitors will undergo a rigorous three-tier security screening. Attendees are advised to arrive at least two to three hours before the ceremony begins at 10:00 AM.

To expedite the process, visitors are requested not to carry the following items:

Bags, briefcases, or large backpacks.

Electronic items (except mobile phones), including tablets, cameras, and power banks.

Eatables, water bottles, and umbrellas.

Flammable items like lighters or matchsticks.

In a historic diplomatic gesture, India has invited the top leadership of the European Union to serve as the chief guests for the 77th Republic Day parade. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council, will together grace the event at Kartavya Path on Monday, January 26. This marks only the second time India has invited the heads of a major multilateral grouping to the celebrations - following the 2018 invitation to ASEAN leaders - underscoring the growing strategic and economic importance of the India-EU partnership.

Their presence is expected to coincide with the formal conclusion of the long-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement, signalling a new era of cooperation in trade, technology, and regional security.

