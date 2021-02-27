National Strawberry Day is annually celebrated on February 27 in the United States of America. This event is simply observed to enjoy this juicy berry fruit. These little red fruits can brighten up anyone mood. Strawberries are also associated with romance as they are an aphrodisiac. The month of February is full of red and heart theme and this is also the reason why National Strawberry Day has been placed in month of February. Strawberry is also an aromatic fruit and belong to the rose family. On the occasion of National Strawberry Day (US) 2021, we will share with you seven yummilicious recipes of this delicious fruit.

Strawberry plants made their way to North America in the 1750s. The plant is fairly easy to grow and doesn’t seem adverse to flourishing anywhere in the world. National Strawberry Day celebration started in the year 2013. The most widely accepted theory behind the name strawberry is that the berries would drop off the leaves and become “strewn” about the plant. Overtime “strewn-berries” became “strawberries”. Strawberries are quite versatile and goes well with all types of chocolates, balsamic vinegar and glaze. Strawberries are not only yummy but they are also quite nutritious. These berries are packed with vitamins, fibre and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols which can lower the risk of heart disease.

Watch Video: Strawberry Chicken Salad

Watch Video: Strawberry Tart

Watch Video: Strawberry Banana Bread

Watch Video: Strawberry Chocolate Milkshake

Watch Video: Strawberry Mousse

Watch Video: Strawberry Toast

Watch Video: Strawberry Limeade

After going through above recipes, you should definitely try any one on National Strawberry Day 2021 and enjoy it with your loved ones. Also, do take the lovely experience of plucking this delicious berry from strawberry farm.

