National Strawberry Day is observed every year on February 27. This day celebrates the delicious juicy, sweet berries that can brighten up any dish. On National Strawberry Day, people especially the ones who love strawberries, enjoy the fruit in different varieties by having strawberries as a raw fruit, cake, shake, smoothie, etc. This day is all about celebrating this little red fruit in plenty of ways you can. As you celebrate National Strawberry Day 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of recipes that you can try on this day. From Fruit That Wear Seeds on Outside to Being Member of Rose Family, Here Are 11 Fun Facts About This Delicious Berry.

Vanilla Strawberry Pudding

This recipe tastes as good as it sounds. This no-bake dessert is the heart of every get-together. This is a must-try dish for National Strawberry Day for every strawberry lover.

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Cups

This 5-minute dessert is a lifesaver if you have an instant party plan on National Strawberry Day. Loaded with smooth cheesecake and delicious strawberries, you will surely fall in love with the recipe.

Strawberry Mousse

A true strawberry lover would never miss a chance to slurp a thick strawberry mousse. National Strawberry Day is an opportunity for many to enjoy this amazing recipe guilt-free.

Strawberry Milkshake With Strawberry Crush Syrup

Using fresh strawberries, sugar, milk, and ice cream, you can make a tempting strawberry milkshake with strawberry crush syrup at your home. With the summer setting in, this is one of the most refreshing drinks you can enjoy in the comfort of your home.

Strawberry Eggless Cake

This delicious cake is made using fresh strawberries cooked with sugar and lemon juice. This recipe will help you make a spongy and market-style cake without using eggs.

National Strawberry Day is a yummilicious opportunity for many to enjoy strawberries and their flavours with a valid reason to celebrate. Wishing everyone a Happy National Strawberry Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2023 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).