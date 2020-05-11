Prince Charles' Favorite Breakfast Item, Cheesy Baked Eggs Can Be Made Easily at Home! Check out the Recipe

Prince Charles' Favorite Breakfast Item, Cheesy Baked Eggs (Photo Credits: Pixabay and Wiki)

We all love some cheese and eggs for ourself and the combo does make up for a perfect breakfast but did you know that Prince Charles love eggs too? Yes, one of his favourite breakfast dishes includes cheese and eggs baked to perfection. Yesterday, Clarence House shared that one of his favourite brunch food items is Cheesy Baked Eggs. Not just that they also shared the complete recipe of it and it is so easy that you can try it at home too! Amid lockdown, it will be a great change to your regular breakfast menu. Clarence House took to Twitter and Instagram to share his favourite recipe. Coronavirus Impact on Indian Economy: GDP to Decline by Atleast 70-80 BPS, COVID-19 Playing Adverse Effect on Stocks, Says JPMorgan.

The recipe includes simple items like spinach, cheese and eggs doesn't take a lot of time to prepare. While sharing the recipe, a note urged people and it read, "where possible, use organic ingredients". The recipe is said to have been released in association with the British Cheese Weekender a free, online festival centred around British cheeses. In this difficult time of uncertainty, the British cheese industry requires support and this initiative has been taken to boost the industry. You can try to make the recipe amid lockdown.

Check out cheesy baked eggs recipe:

Ingredients

100g wilted spinach

1 cherry tomato or sundried tomatoes

35g strong soft cheese (e.g. Tunworth, Golden Cenarth or other strong soft cheese)

1 egg

80ml double cream

15 g grated hard cheese (e.g. Old Winchester)

Fresh basil leaves - torn

Charcuterie (optional)

Method

Butter a small ovenproof dish and line with wilted spinach, making a small well in the centre. Place the cherry tomato (quartered) or the sundried tomato (chopped) on top of the spinach.

Dot the soft cheese around the dish amongst the tomatoes. Add the torn basil leaves and the optional charcuterie. Season with salt and pepper.

Crack the egg into the centre of the spinach.

Pour the double cream over the egg - avoid breaking the yolk. Sprinkle with grated hard cheese.

Place in a hot oven (180C) for 8-10 minutes. Let it stand for a few minutes before eating.

Check Tweet:

A proud champion of native British cheese, His Royal Highness has released one of his favourite recipes, Cheesy Baked Eggs, which can be made by using any number of our great British cheeses. 🧀🍳 #BritishCheeseWeekender pic.twitter.com/htogWqGFQ2 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 10, 2020

France is struggling to sell cheese. It has been hit with a bad economic dearth in the dairy industry and has urged its people to eat more cheese to save the dairy industry. The sale of cheese has dropped by 60 percent due to coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, potato producers in Belgium are facing a crisis and hence the people of Belgium have been asked to eat fries at least twice a week so that they can save as much as 750,000 tons of potatoes from being wasted.