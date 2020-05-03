Eating Cheese Is Patriotic Duty, Says France While Belgium Asks Its People to Have More French Fries; Here's How the Food Industry Has Been Hit Economically Around the World

Eating Cheese is National Duty says France and Have more french fries says Belgium (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Many industries are being majorly hit because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has caused many sectors to bear loses. With people social distancing, economies around the world have been impacted. Especially the food industry and not just in India but all around the world has been shaken. France has been hit with a bad economic dearth in the dairy industry. France has asked its people to eat more cheese to save the dairy industry because the sale of cheese has dropped by 60 percent due to coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, potato producers in Belgium are facing a crisis and hence the people of Belgium have been asked to eat fries at least twice a week so that they can save as much as 750,000 tons of potatoes from being wasted. Coronavirus Impact on Indian Economy: GDP to Decline by Atleast 70-80 BPS, COVID-19 Playing Adverse Effect on Stocks, Says JPMorgan.

The lockdown has caused restaurants and markets not needing cheese anymore. In fact, French is not buying enough cheese which has hit the French dairy industry and has left the producers in "great difficulty". If something is not done soon, about tonnes of cheese may have to be thrown away. The French people are being said that currently, it is their "patriotic duty" consume for the cheese to save the industry from bearing major losses. Sensex Records Worst Fall Since 2008, Tanks 2,919 Points, Nifty at 9,590, Dalal Street Witnesses Bloodbath Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

The industry has even launched a campaign called "Fromagissons," which means "Let's act for cheese" to save the sector and to buy more cheese types like that of brie, Camembert and reblochon. Similarly, Belgium is tackling the crisis faced by the potato producers, ever since the government implemented a nationwide state of lockdown from March 1. Belgians have been urged to eat more fries. They have been asked to eat fries at least twice a week because of the potato surplus caused by the coronavirus crisis. Frites which is said to be a national dish often served in bars and restaurants are not being consumed enough and it may lead to potatoes being thrown away. Coronavirus Impact: Moody's Cuts India Growth Forecast to 0.2% From 2.5% Projected in March 2020.

India is struggling to cope with the economic hit by COVID-19 pandemic.