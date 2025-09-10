The PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte) season is upon us, but the recipes aren’t going to be limited to the lattes. We are pretty obsessed with pumpkin spice, well, everything. As soon as the air turns crisp, we begin to crave the classic pumpkin spice recipes. From the lattes and BBQs to the soft and creamy pumpkin pie itself, it holds a nostalgic and delicious place in our hearts. Fall 2025 begins with the Autumnal Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere on September 22. As the autumn season is nearing, it’s time to prepare some delicious pumpkin spice recipes. Let’s take our pumpkin spice obsession beyond the Starbucks line with these delicious recipes for breakfast, cocktails and desserts, guaranteed to make your cosy fall season the most memorable one yet.

It’s no secret that food lovers look forward to fall baking with the season’s signature ingredient – pumpkin spice. It is one of the defining smells and tastes of the fall season. Below, we have collected the best pumpkin spice recipes that are sure to spice up your fall menu. Let’s welcome Autumn 2025 with the delicious pumpkin spice dishes. First Day of Fall 2025 Date and Significance: Know Autumnal Equinox Timing, Traditions and Celebrations in the Northern Hemisphere.

Watch Recipe Video of Pumpkin Spice Latte:

Watch Recipe Video of Pumpkin Pie Cake:

Watch Recipe Video of Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars:

Watch Recipe Video of Pumpkin Spice BBQ:

Watch Recipe Video of Apple Cider Spritz With Pumpkin Spice Twist:

Watch Recipe Video of Pumpkin Pie:

Watch Recipe Video of Pumpkin Pie French Toast:

Beyond taste, pumpkin spice represents the celebration of seasonal change and the joy of sharing food with loved ones. The recipes embody warmth, festivity, and comfort, making them a cherished part of fall culinary traditions across the world.

