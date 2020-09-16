Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year which means the "head of the year" or "first of the year". It begins on the first day of Tishrei that falls in the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar. The observance corresponds with the Gregorian months of September of October. Rosh Hashanah 2020 begins on September 18 and ends on September 20. The observance was likely established in the sixth century B.C. as the phrase “Rosh Hashanah” shows up for the first time in the Mishna, a Jewish code of law compiled in 200 A.D. Rosh Hashanah 2020 Dates, Significance And Traditions: Know The Meaning, History, Food, Customs And Greetings Related to the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah begins by blowing of the Shofar, an instrument made with a ram's horn. It is believed one must wake up hearing the horn on each morning of the observance. People blow it up to 30 times during the morning Torah-reading. Women light the candles on each evening of Rosh Hashanah and recite blessings. On the second night, they use the flame from existing fire to light more candles while reciting the Shehechiyanu blessing. Share Jewish New Year Greetings L'shanah Tovah in Hebrew, Quotes, GIF Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Instagram Posts With Family & Friends.

People greet each other Rosh Hashanah, men tell each other, "Leshana tovah tikatev v’tichatem," while, women say "Leshana tovah tikatevee v’tichatemee". The first phrase means "may you be inscribed and sealed for a good year”, and afterwards people wish others a “G’mar chatimah tovah”, which means “a good inscription and sealing [in the Book of Life]”. Following the traditional practices, believers toss a handful of breadcrumbs into flowing water to represent the casting off of their sins. A festive meal is prepared every night of the festival. They begin the feast by the blessing over the bread and made traditional dishes including fish, pomegranates, honey, and other fruits.

