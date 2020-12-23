If you are among those who wanted to switch to vegetarianism but thought you'd miss out on the meat, then India's vegetarian chicken is here. And what's better, it is as a pizza topping! Domino's India has launched the 'Unthinkable Pizza' which has plant-based meat. On December 22 the pizza chain introduced India's first plant protein-based pizza. Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates the popular pizza chain decided to chance upon the growing popularity of plant protein-based products in the world. Early this month, lab-grown meat sought government approval for sale in Singapore. It thus became the first country in the world to sell cultured meat.

With this 'Unthinkable Pizza', Domino's Pizza is the first QSR brand to bring the latest food trend to India. As per the company statement, "The Unthinkable Pizza' will provide both vegetarians and nonvegetarians an interesting and innovative option in the menu." This plant-based protein pizza will be available at all Domino's restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore. The plant-based mince topping is said to taste like chicken. The trend is growing in the West. KFC has also tested meatless chicken in the past teaming up with vegan food maker in the US.

Check Domino's India's Tweet on The Unthinkable Pizza:

The wait is finally over! Introducing India’s first-ever plant-based protein pizza. It tastes 100% chicken-like but is 100% vegetarian and amazingly delicious! Try it yourself & order the #UnthinkablePizza now Available in all Domino’s Stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Bangalore pic.twitter.com/QiXzSRPE7d — dominos_india (@dominos_india) December 22, 2020

Jubilant FoodWorks CEO Pratik Pota said, "We are delighted to launch India's first plant protein-based product, The Unthinkable Pizza. This innovative and 100 percent vegetarian product will allow Indian consumers to experience the plant-protein wave sweeping across the world." Adding that Domino's has introduced new things to the Indian market and are happy to include the latest food trend as their offering. This year, Starbucks US also added plant-based meat to its US menu for the first time.

What do you think about this option? Ready to explore into the meatless meat or rather a plant-based protein meat? True chicken lovers may swear their love by the meat but if you are up for adapting to the latest food trend, then a visit to Domino's India could get you started.

